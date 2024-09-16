All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Kremlin reacts to Ukraine inviting Red Cross and UN to Russia's Kursk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 16 September 2024, 13:02
Kremlin reacts to Ukraine inviting Red Cross and UN to Russia's Kursk Oblast
Dmitry Peskov, Spokesperson for the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Photo: RIA Novosti

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, has responded after Ukraine invited representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit the territories of Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast now controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, describing the invitation as "a provocation".

Source: Russian propaganda outlet TASS

Quote from Peskov: "We expect that the addressees will not perceive such provocative statements. This is pure provocation."

Advertisement:

Read more: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Background:

You always feel sorry for civilians, whether they’re Russians or not Ukrainska Pravda's report from Sudzha and its suburbs, two weeks after the Ukraine defence forces' offensive

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaKursk OblastUNRed Cross
Advertisement:

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo

Ukrainska Pravda most popular among news websites in Ukraine – study

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

Russian federal motorway closed and station evacuated after Ukrainian strike on Tver Oblast – video

Ukraine's air defence shoot down 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

All News
Russia
Russia is afraid of UN and ICRC observers visiting Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
Toronto Film Festival sets new screening date for controversial propaganda film about Russians at war – photo
Russia fails to replace imports of mobile communications equipment
RECENT NEWS
00:09
Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured
23:00
Ukraine capable of producing over several million drones a year – defence minister
22:06
Russia once again refuses to attend second Peace Summit
21:25
Child killed and another in serious condition after Russian drone strike on Nikopol – photo
20:56
Russian forces kill 1 and injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
20:47
Russia says Hungary and Slovakia are only two EU countries that don’t threaten "traditional values"
20:39
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is using domestically produced weapons to strike military depots in Russia
19:07
US Security Council says it's yet to see Zelenskyy's victory plan but Biden is determined to help
18:40
Russians hit Sumy with guided bombs: man injured, houses destroyed
18:19
Ukraine's culture minister reveals number of Ukrainian artists killed in action since onset of full-scale Russian invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: