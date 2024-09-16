Kremlin reacts to Ukraine inviting Red Cross and UN to Russia's Kursk Oblast

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, has responded after Ukraine invited representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit the territories of Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast now controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, describing the invitation as "a provocation".

Source: Russian propaganda outlet TASS

Quote from Peskov: "We expect that the addressees will not perceive such provocative statements. This is pure provocation."

Background:

On 16 September, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry asked the UN and the ICRC to join the humanitarian response efforts in the areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast currently controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three ICRC staff members were killed and two were injured on 12 September when the Russians shelled Viroliubivka in Kostiantynivka hromada, Donetsk Oblast, with artillery [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A lorry carrying humanitarian aid and a car were destroyed.

The ICRC said their team had been preparing to distribute firewood and coal briquettes in the village north of the city of Donetsk when the vehicles they were using were attacked.

