Russia is afraid of UN and ICRC observers visiting Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 16 September 2024, 16:20
Russia is afraid of UN and ICRC observers visiting Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson. Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has commented on the Russian Federation's reaction to a possible visit to Kursk Oblast by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Russia is afraid of international monitors seeing the true state of affairs in the region, Tykhyi said.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on Twitter (X)

Quote: "The Kremlin’s reaction to Ukraine’s offer for the UN and ICRC to join humanitarian efforts in the Kursk region shows Russia’s disregard for its own people and their humanitarian needs, as well as fear of allowing international observers to see the real situation. Quite telling."

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has invited the UN and the ICRC to join humanitarian response efforts in the areas of Russia's Kursk Oblast currently controlled by Ukrainian forces.
  • Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, described Ukraine's invitation as "a provocation".
  • Three ICRC staff members were killed and two others were injured when Russia launched a morning artillery strike on Viroliubivka in Kostiantynivka hromada on 12 September.
  • ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said the team had been preparing to distribute firewood and coal briquettes to vulnerable households in the village north of Donetsk when their vehicles came under attack.

