Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine

Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled early on the morning of 2 September to secure Polish airspace after Russia launched large-scale strikes on Ukraine.

Quote: "The southeastern part of Poland borders Ukraine. Intense activity of the Russian Federation's long-range aircraft related to strikes on targets located on Ukrainian territory was observed last night. The last time such heightened activity of Russian long-range aircraft was recorded was on 27 August."

"All necessary procedures to ensure the security of Polish airspace have been activated and the Polish Operational Command is continuously monitoring the situation," the statement added.

Previously: Several loud explosions were heard in the city of Kyiv on the morning of 2 September. Russia attacked the city with cruise and ballistic missiles. Wreckage from the intercepted missiles fell in several districts, with fires being reported.

Background:

The majority of people in Poland believe that the Polish military should shoot down objects flying over Polish territory during Russian attacks on Ukraine, even if they are not sure what objects they are.

Following a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, Poland reported that its airspace had been violated by an "aerial object", likely a kamikaze drone.

General Maciej Klisz, Commander of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Poland, stated that judging from its trajectory, velocity and altitude, the object was definitely not a missile and was most likely a drone.

Polish media, citing sources in the military, reported that they were inclined to believe that the drone was a Shahed and had remained in the country's airspace for at least 33 minutes.

