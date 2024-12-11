All Sections
Ukraine supposedly sent UAVs and drone operators to aid insurgents in Syria – WP

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 11 December 2024, 14:20
Ukraine supposedly sent UAVs and drone operators to aid insurgents in Syria – WP
Syrian rebels. Stock photo: Getty Images

Washington Post reports that Ukrainian intelligence handed over drones and operators to the Syrian rebels of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, which toppled Bashar al-Assad's regime on 8 December, to threaten Russian interests in the region.

Source: Washington Post, citing its own sources

Details: Washington Post's sources report that about 4-5 weeks ago, Ukrainian intelligence sent about 20 experienced drone operators and about 150 First Person View (FPV) drones to the rebel headquarters in Syria's Idlib. 

Washington Post states that the aid of the Ukrainian military played a minor role in the downing of President Bashar al-Assadʼs regime. However, it is seen as an important element of Ukraine's broader strategy of conducting covert attacks against Russian operations in various parts of the world, including the Middle East, Africa, and even within Russia itself.

For reference:

  • Bashar al-Assad's regime had held power in Syria for 24 years and collapsed after a 12-day rebel offensive on 8 December, which ended with the capture of Damascus, the country's capital. 
  • The Institute for the Study of War reports that the loss of military bases in Syria could significantly hinder the Kremlin’s ability to conduct operations in Africa. This setback would weaken Russia’s influence in Libya and Sub-Saharan Africa while also raising doubts about its sway over authoritarian regimes across the continent.
  • Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported that Bashar al-Assad and his family were in Moscow and that Russia had granted them asylum.
  • Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russia's leader, stated on Monday, 9 December, that the Kremlin is working to get in touch in Syria with those who can provide security for military bases.
  • On 10 December, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that the Russians had used ships and military transport aircraft to load remaining troops, weapons and equipment and return from Syria to Russia.
  • On 11 December, Reuters reported that the White House got in touch with the Syrian rebels who downed the regime of Bashar al-Assad and called on them to organise an inclusive transitional government for the country.

Background:

  • The rebel offensive began on 27 November. On 30 November, the Syrian military confirmed that the rebels had entered the city of Aleppo. In response, Russia promised Assad additional military aid to stop the rebels.
  • On 3 December, anti-government armed groups in Syria approached the city of Hama.
  • Overnight on 8 December, the main rebel group in Syria announced the liberation of the city of Homs, north of Damascus. This happened two days after the capture of Hama, located north of Homs.

