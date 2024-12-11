All Sections
Fierce combat continues on Pokrovsk front, Russians prevail in manpower – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 December 2024, 21:15
Fierce combat continues on Pokrovsk front, Russians prevail in manpower – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Oleksandr Syrskyi on the Pokrovsk front. Photo: Facebook 

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has visited the Pokrovsk front and examined the combat situation before issuing suitable instructions to improve the stability of the defence and destroy the Russian forces more effectively.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "While working on the Pokrovsk front, I personally visited the soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade. At this time, battles continue on the Pokrovsk front with the enemy prevailing primarily in manpower."

Details: According to the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, it is vital to make unconventional judgements. "The combat is quite tough. Russian invaders throw forward all available forces in an attempt to break through our troops' defences," he said.

He noted that under such circumstances, the first objective is to bolster the defence, particularly by providing forces with an adequate supply of ammunition and ensuring their regular provision.

"I listened to the information about the current problems and issued suitable orders. Ukrainian soldiers are showing extraordinary resilience and inflicting significant losses on the enemy," said Syrskyi.

Background: Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 53 Russian assault and offensive actions in the vicinities of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novotroitske, Pushkine, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Pishchane, Pokrovsk and Shevchenko.

