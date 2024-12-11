UK military successfully tests laser weapons for shooting down UAVs

The UK army has tested a new laser weapon capable of destroying a flying drone.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the UK Ministry of Defence

Details: The UK Defence Ministry reports that the military has conducted a successful test of the new laser weapon system.

It works by directing an intense beam of infrared light towards its target, using advanced sensors and tracking systems that maintain lock-on and real-time accuracy.

The laser was mounted on a Wolfhound protected armoured personnel carrier, allowing soldiers from the 16th Regiment Royal Artillery to track and shoot down a flying drone. The tests took place at the Radnor Range in Wales.

"This ground-breaking technology demonstrates Britain’s commitment to staying at the forefront of military innovation," said Maria Eagle MP, Minister of Defence Procurement and Industry.

The MP said the successful test of this system is a significant step forward in developing the country's defence capabilities and demonstrates the superiority of UK engineers.

The Ministry of Defence also noted that laser weapons have virtually no restrictions on the number of rounds of ammunition and can be a cost-effective alternative to some types of weapons.

The laser was developed by the US Defence Equipment and Support Directorate of the US Department of Defence in collaboration with Team Hersa, Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), and an industry consortium led by Raytheon UK.

