All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK military successfully tests laser weapons for shooting down UAVs

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 11 December 2024, 13:36
UK military successfully tests laser weapons for shooting down UAVs
Wolfhound, protected troop-carrying vehicle with laser. Photo: UK Ministry of Defence

The UK army has tested a new laser weapon capable of destroying a flying drone.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the UK Ministry of Defence

Details: The UK Defence Ministry reports that the military has conducted a successful test of the new laser weapon system. 

Advertisement:

It works by directing an intense beam of infrared light towards its target, using advanced sensors and tracking systems that maintain lock-on and real-time accuracy.

The laser was mounted on a Wolfhound protected armoured personnel carrier, allowing soldiers from the 16th Regiment Royal Artillery to track and shoot down a flying drone. The tests took place at the Radnor Range in Wales.

"This ground-breaking technology demonstrates Britain’s commitment to staying at the forefront of military innovation," said Maria Eagle MP, Minister of Defence Procurement and Industry.

Advertisement:

The MP said the successful test of this system is a significant step forward in developing the country's defence capabilities and demonstrates the superiority of UK engineers.

The Ministry of Defence also noted that laser weapons have virtually no restrictions on the number of rounds of ammunition and can be a cost-effective alternative to some types of weapons.

The laser was developed by the US Defence Equipment and Support Directorate of the US Department of Defence in collaboration with Team Hersa, Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), and an industry consortium led by Raytheon UK.  

Background:

  • A rocket engine exploded during a test at the SaxaVord Spaceport in Scotland in the summer, which last year became the first licensed vertical rocket launch site in the UK.
  • On 17 November, it was reported that the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy pilots would be equipped with a new advanced cruise missile – after the first successful test of the SPEAR missile.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKweaponsdrones
Advertisement:

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

All News
UK
UK extends sanctions on gold trade to curb Russia's war funding
Russian army suffers record losses in November, UK intelligence reports
UK foreign secretary says Russia's involvement evident in multiple global conflicts
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: