Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 September 2024, 12:18
Ukraine will join NATO within its 1991 borders – Ukraine's Deputy PM
Olha Stefanishyna. Photo: Facebook

Ukraine will join the North Atlantic Alliance as a sovereign and independent country within its 1991 borders, and no other options have been discussed.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Journalists asked Stefanishyna about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO "in parts", meaning the territories Ukraine currently controls de facto. She responded that Ukraine should not propose any solutions before the Allies offer Ukrainian membership in NATO.

She said Ukraine will listen to all its allies and negotiate with each of the 32 NATO member states. 

Quote: "We will never raise questions regarding any limitations or redistribution concerning NATO membership. There is Ukraine within its 1991 borders, a sovereign and independent country that is joining NATO," she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also explained that when it comes time to ratify the decision to admit Ukraine to NATO, Kyiv will communicate openly with everyone involved. 

"But at this stage, there is no format established between Ukraine and the allies where such discussions can take place," she concluded.

Background:

  • The Ukrainian authorities have acknowledged that NATO will not extend an invitation to Kyiv to join until the war is over.
  • Petr Pavel, President of Czechia, believes that Ukraine’s NATO accession should not depend on regaining full control over all its territory.

