Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi
Friday, 20 September 2024, 02:58
Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast during an air raid on the night of 19-20 September.
Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi, a Khmelnytskyi-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster
Details: Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
An air-raid warning in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was issued at 00:01. During the air raid, local residents heard explosions.
Suspilne reported an explosion in the city of Khmelnytskyi at 05:18.
