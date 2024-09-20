Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi

Explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast during an air raid on the night of 19-20 September.

Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi, a Khmelnytskyi-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

An air-raid warning in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was issued at 00:01. During the air raid, local residents heard explosions.

Suspilne reported an explosion in the city of Khmelnytskyi at 05:18.

