Romania to buy more ammunition amid war in Ukraine

Romania plans to increase the purchase of ammunition in view of the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine.

Source: the decision of Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, as reported by European Pravda, citing Euractiv, an EU-focused news and analysis website

Details: The Council stressed that Russia's aggressive stance has led to changes in regional security that require a reassessment, change of priorities and reconfiguration of military procurement programmes.

These changes are aimed at strengthening Romania's defence capabilities to counter new threats, including "the increased acquisition of combat ammunition and the gradual build-up of strategic reserves," the CSAT said in a statement following the meeting.

Council members also discussed the Romanian Army’s Endowment Plan for 2025-2034.

The Council emphasised the necessity for Romania to enhance its domestic industrial capacity to produce modern military equipment, both for peacetime forces and to maintain the operational readiness of existing equipment, while also protecting critical security interests and ensuring supply chain security. It also stressed the need to "manufacture and develop new equipment to enhance military capabilities during crises or wartime".

The meeting also reviewed the latest developments in Russian aggression, including recent escalations that are blatant violations of international law.

"Their impact on regional security in the Black Sea was assessed, with significant implications for both Europe and the Euro-Atlantic area. Additional deterrence and countermeasures were discussed for implementation at the national level and with support from NATO allies," the statement said.

Background:

Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tîlvăr stated that the Bucharest Nine (B9) countries are "deeply concerned" about the repeated intrusions of Russian drones and missiles into NATO airspace, adding that a "decisive" response is needed in such situations.

Earlier in September, a Russian attack drone reportedly crashed in Latvia.

The drone, which was equipped with explosives, had flown in from the territory of Belarus, media say.

Following this and other Russian drone crashes in Romania, NATO has once again reopened the discussion about how it should respond to such incidents in its airspace.

