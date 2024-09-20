Baltic states and Poland: Buying LNG from Russia undermines EU unity

The heads of the EU affairs committees of Poland and the Baltic nations have made a joint statement urging the EU to stop importing liquefied natural gas from Russia as soon as feasible.

Source: Postimees, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "By continuing to buy liquefied natural gas from Russia, the European Union remains dependent on a state that uses energy as a hybrid weapon and a means of manipulation. This undermines the unity of the EU and reduces trust from the people," the officials state.

They contend that every euro paid to Russia for energy directly threatens the EU and contributes to the funding of the war against Ukraine.

The lawmakers assert that a comprehensive halt to imports from Russia is necessary, aided by political will. They point out that the purpose of both newly built and already-existing liquefied natural gas terminals should be achieved, namely, diversifying gas import routes so that the EU can cease buying gas from Russia rather than the other way around.

"These capacities should not become a loophole through which Russian gas will enter Europe," the commission heads emphasise.

The signatories of the appeal call on the European Commission, the European Parliament and the parliaments and governments of EU member states to act quickly to achieve the goal set by the European Commission and to set 1 January 2027 as the deadline for the full stop on gas imports from Russia.

The letter emphasises that the decision to complete energy imports from Russia should be a long-term commitment. "We must remain steadfast in strengthening our security and resilience, seeking solutions that meet the values of the European Union," the statement said.

Legislators urge sustained diplomatic efforts to fortify ties with dependable energy providers in other areas, including Central Asia, the Middle East, the US, and Norway. This will guarantee a steady and varied energy supply and avert a scenario wherein the EU's reliance on Russian energy transfers to any other unreliable provider.

Earlier this week in Vilnius, the heads of the EU affairs committees of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland convened to deliberate on a shared agenda, including energy security and border protection.

The present transit arrangement with Russia expires at the end of the year, so in July 2024, Ukraine and the European Union approached Azerbaijan with a proposal to export natural gas to Europe through Ukraine.

Kadri Simson, the current European Commissioner for Energy, recently declared that the EU is prepared to cut off all supplies from Russia.

Wien Energie GmbH, an Austrian corporation, declared on 13 September that it would stop using Russian fuel in the coming year, marking the first time in many decades.



