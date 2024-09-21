All Sections
Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 15, prosecutor's office reveals moment of Russian airstrike – video

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 21 September 2024, 00:34
A moment of airstrike. Screenshot

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported 15 people injured in Russian evening airstrikes on Kharkiv. The prosecutor's office has published a video of the moment of the Russian strike on the city.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "The enemy once again launched airstrikes on Kharkiv: three districts of the city were under attack.

The Russian armed forces conducted a large-scale attack on Kharkiv at around 22:45 on 20 September. An Su-34 aircraft was used for the strikes, launching three guided bombs from Russia’s Belgorod. Early reports indicate that FAB-250 bombs with UMPCs [unified gliding and correction modules] were launched."

Details: A guided aerial bomb hit a house in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

A bomb struck the roadway near a hospital in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

It hit the territory of a facility in the Kyivskyi district.

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "As of now, eight people have been injured, including two girls aged 10 and 17. The children were diagnosed with acute stress reactions.

Prosecutors and police investigators are working at the scene to document war crimes."

Details: The prosecutor's office also published a video of the Russian airstrike on Kharkiv.

Quote from Terekhov: "The number of casualties from the evening attack on Kharkiv has risen to 15. All except the children are in a moderate condition; two children and one adult are in a fair condition. 

Eight of the survivors have been hospitalised."

Background: Earlier, it was reported that the Russian military carried out three airstrikes on Kharkiv on the evening of 20 September, injuring seven people, including two children aged 10 and 12 and a 17-year-old. 

Kharkivattack
