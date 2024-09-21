US prepares new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$375 million

The United States is preparing a US$375 million military aid package for Ukraine to be announced next week.

Source: Reuters, with reference to US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity

Details: The aid package, which is expected to be announced next week, includes patrol boats, additional ammunition for HIMARS, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, spare parts and other weapons.

Reuters added that the contents and size of the package might change in the coming days before the expected signature of the president.

It was also reiterated that since May, the United States had not provided aid packages worth more than US$275 million under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA).

Quote: "PDAs allow the US to draw from current weapons stocks to help allies in an emergency. In August, as Ukraine was pressing an incursion into Russia [the Kursk operation – ed.] and losing territory in its east to Russian advances, the US sent two packages, both for US$125 million each."

Details: Reuters added that pro-Ukrainian leaders in the US Congress and President Joe Biden's administration are working to reach a one-year extension of about US$5.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, which is set to expire on 30 September.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the United States to implement agreements on the supply of military aid without delay.

