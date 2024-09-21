Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, killing people, including child – photos

A residential building in Kryvyi Rih that was hit by the Russians. Photo: Valentyn Reznichenko

Russian forces have launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih, killing at least three people and wounding three others, including children.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Vilkul: "We are continuing to deal with the consequences of the missile attack on the residential sector of the city.

At least two people have been killed and three more wounded, including children. There may still be people trapped under the rubble."

Details: Vilkul noted that all emergency and medical services are involved in dealing with the aftermath.

An emergency response headquarters is being set up in the city.

Update: Later, Vilkul reported that another person had died in an ambulance from their injuries, raising the death toll to three.

Lysak noted that there was a child among those killed.

Quote from Lysak: "The boy killed by the Russians in Kryvyi Rih was 12 years old.

The missile strike also ended the lives of two women who were 75 and 79 years old."

"Three more people were injured. They are a 17-year-old boy and men aged 31 and 50. They have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition."

