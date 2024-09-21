Zelenskyy expects Biden to make "important decisions" for Ukraine before his presidency ends

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that his US counterpart Joe Biden can make "important decisions" to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities before the end of his term.



Source: Zelenskyy during a private meeting with journalists on Friday, 20 September, as reported by European Pravda, citing Interfax-Ukraine news agency



Details: The Ukrainian president expressed his belief that Biden can "strengthen Ukraine and adopt important decisions to make Ukraine stronger and protect its independence while he is still the president of the United States".

"I believe this is still a historic mission, at least from the Ukrainian perspective. Because he has his own life and his own political career. I can't speak to what matters most to him. I am speaking only from the perspective of this war," Zelenskyy added.

He noted that Biden's decision "depends on many factors", particularly whether he is receptive to Ukraine's arguments.

Advertisement:

"We have made some decisions in the history of our relationship with Biden, and we had very interesting and difficult dialogues. He changed his mind later," the president said.



Zelenskyy further noted that he wants to hear the opinion of Kamala Harris, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate, regarding Ukraine's Victory Plan.



Background:

Zelenskyy is expected to present a detailed version of the plan to Biden during their meeting in Washington on 26 September. He also wants to share it with presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.



Bloomberg reported that the Victory Plan envisages an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment from the US to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

Bloomberg reported that the Victory Plan envisages an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment from the US to provide constant supplies of modern weapons. The Ukrainian president further noted that the Victory Plan is designed for decisions to be made between October and December 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!