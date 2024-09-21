Ukraine's Victory Plan envisages NATO membership invitation for Kyiv and modern weapons supplies
Saturday, 21 September 2024, 12:06
The Victory Plan, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present to his US counterpart Joe Biden next week, envisages an invitation for Kyiv to join NATO and a commitment from the US to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.
Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Bloomberg reports that in addition to an invitation to join NATO and arms supplies, the Victory Plan also includes a clear path to Ukraine's membership in the European Union and "other economic and security arrangements".
Background:
- Zelenskyy is expected to present a detailed version of the plan to Biden during their meeting in Washington on 26 September. He also wants to share it with presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
- Earlier, Zelenskyy revealed that the plan consists of four main points and one additional one, which "will be needed after the war".
- The Ukrainian president further noted that the Victory Plan is designed for decisions to be made between October and December 2024.
