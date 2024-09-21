All Sections
Ukraine's Victory Plan envisages NATO membership invitation for Kyiv and modern weapons supplies

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 21 September 2024, 12:06
from the website NATO.INT

The Victory Plan, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present to his US counterpart Joe Biden next week, envisages an invitation for Kyiv to join NATO and a commitment from the US to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg reports that in addition to an invitation to join NATO and arms supplies, the Victory Plan also includes a clear path to Ukraine's membership in the European Union and "other economic and security arrangements".

Background

  • Zelenskyy is expected to present a detailed version of the plan to Biden during their meeting in Washington on 26 September. He also wants to share it with presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
  • Earlier, Zelenskyy revealed that the plan consists of four main points and one additional one, which "will be needed after the war".
  • The Ukrainian president further noted that the Victory Plan is designed for decisions to be made between October and December 2024.

