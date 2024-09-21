Ukraine's Victory Plan envisages NATO membership invitation for Kyiv and modern weapons supplies

The Victory Plan, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present to his US counterpart Joe Biden next week, envisages an invitation for Kyiv to join NATO and a commitment from the US to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg reports that in addition to an invitation to join NATO and arms supplies, the Victory Plan also includes a clear path to Ukraine's membership in the European Union and "other economic and security arrangements".

Advertisement:

Background:

Zelenskyy is expected to present a detailed version of the plan to Biden during their meeting in Washington on 26 September. He also wants to share it with presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Earlier, Zelenskyy revealed that the plan consists of four main points and one additional one, which "will be needed after the war".

The Ukrainian president further noted that the Victory Plan is designed for decisions to be made between October and December 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!