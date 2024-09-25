All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs and drones, killing person

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 25 September 2024, 03:50
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs and drones, killing person
Aftermath of the Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces have conducted 90 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast throughout the past day, killing a civilian in one of the hromadas [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "[A total of] 191 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Mykolaivka, Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Richky, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire."

Advertisement:

"Nova Sloboda hromada: guided aerial bomb strikes (9 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) were recorded, resulting in the death of a civilian."

Details: Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked by mortars, artillery, FPV drones, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and UAVs dropping VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades (63 explosions).

Sumy and Richky hromadas were hit by guided aerial bombs (4 explosions).

Advertisement:

The Russians used seven air-dropped mines and an FPV drone to attack Esman hromada.

Bilopillia hromada experienced guided aerial bomb strikes, mortar fire, FPV drone attacks and tank fire (37 explosions).

The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with artillery, FPV drones and an UAV dropping a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade (25 explosions).

Putyvl hromada was attacked by guided aerial bombs and FPV drones (5 explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada was struck by guided aerial bombs and mortars (11 explosions).

Khotin hromada also experienced a guided aerial bomb strike, as well as a UAV attack using a Geran-type drone.

Mykolaivka hromada was hit by guided aerial bombs (1 explosion).

Druzhba hromada came under FPV drone attacks (13 explosions).

FPV drone strikes were recorded in Hlukhiv, Myropillia and Seredyna-Buda hromadas (10 explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblastattackexplosioncasualties
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians hit bus with drone in Sumy Oblast, wounding two people
Russians wound 3 people in border area of Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, killing two civilians
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: