Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs and drones, killing person

Aftermath of the Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces have conducted 90 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast throughout the past day, killing a civilian in one of the hromadas [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 191 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Mykolaivka, Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Richky, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire."

"Nova Sloboda hromada: guided aerial bomb strikes (9 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) were recorded, resulting in the death of a civilian."

Details: Velyka Pysarivka hromada was attacked by mortars, artillery, FPV drones, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and UAVs dropping VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades (63 explosions).

Sumy and Richky hromadas were hit by guided aerial bombs (4 explosions).

The Russians used seven air-dropped mines and an FPV drone to attack Esman hromada.

Bilopillia hromada experienced guided aerial bomb strikes, mortar fire, FPV drone attacks and tank fire (37 explosions).

The Russians attacked Krasnopillia hromada with artillery, FPV drones and an UAV dropping a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade (25 explosions).

Putyvl hromada was attacked by guided aerial bombs and FPV drones (5 explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada was struck by guided aerial bombs and mortars (11 explosions).

Khotin hromada also experienced a guided aerial bomb strike, as well as a UAV attack using a Geran-type drone.

Mykolaivka hromada was hit by guided aerial bombs (1 explosion).

Druzhba hromada came under FPV drone attacks (13 explosions).

FPV drone strikes were recorded in Hlukhiv, Myropillia and Seredyna-Buda hromadas (10 explosions).

