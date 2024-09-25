Ukraine's surrender not fastest way to end war – Borrell

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has stated that Ukraine's surrender and its transformation into a second Belarus is not the quickest way to end the war.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Borrell's statement following a UN Security Council meeting

Quote: "I have heard some peace lovers saying that they love peace and they want peace. They love peace, me too, the EU too and Ukrainians [want peace] more than anyone else. If someone is willing peace it’s certainly the Ukrainians, [who] are suffering the consequences. The quickest way of ending the war is the withdrawal of Russian troops. Russia withdraws troops and the war will end."

Details: Borrell added that these so-called peace lovers do not mention this fastest way because they believe the quickest way to end the war is Ukraine’s surrender.

"And yes, without our support, Ukraine will have had to surrender. We don’t want this way of ending the war. We don’t want Ukraine surrounding and losing its national identity, freedom and territory and becoming a second Belarus," Borrell said.

Borrell emphasised that peace is not about subjugation, surrender or occupation; therefore, a lasting peace is required.

Borrell also added that military support for Ukraine does not exclude the search for peaceful solutions but stressed that the stronger Ukraine is militarily, the stronger its negotiating position will be.

Background:

Czech President Petr Pavel reiterated in an interview with The New York Times that Ukraine should accept the possibility that some of its territory may be "temporarily" under Russian control after the war is over.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry subsequently issued a statement rejecting the possibility of temporarily leaving part of Ukrainian territory under occupation and similar "half-hearted solutions".

In response to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, Pavel stated that hoping the war will end in a few weeks or months with Ukraine's unequivocal success could prove very dangerous for everyone. That is why, he added, this issue should be considered in the light of what is actually possible.

