Slovakia to increase vigilance after Zelenskyy's statements on Russia's intentions to hit Ukraine's nuclear power plants

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 25 September 2024, 21:27
Slovakia to increase vigilance after Zelenskyy's statements on Russia's intentions to hit Ukraine's nuclear power plants
Peter Pellegrini, President of Slovakia. Photo: Getty Images

Slovakia is increasing its vigilance and wants to periodically assess the radiation levels at the border as a result of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's comments regarding the Russian Federation's intentions to attack Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.

Source: Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at a briefing for the Slovak media at the UN in New York writes Aktuality, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pellegrini reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech to the United Nations General Assembly, in which he said Russia was attempting to attack three Ukrainian nuclear power plants and cause a nuclear disaster.

Quote: "The authorities of the Slovak Republic must now increase their vigilance and be ready to regularly measure the radiation levels on the Slovak-Ukrainian border," Pellegrini said.

He warned that a possible Russian attack on Ukraine's nuclear facilities might result in a Chornobyl-like disaster, with radioactive fallout reaching Ukraine's neighbours. Slovakia should be prepared to take appropriate actions on its own.

Pellegrini recalled that Slovakia, as a country with nuclear plants, has the experience and technological foundation to not rely on information from abroad, which can be disguised in various ways.

"As the international community, we must put maximum pressure on Russia to refrain from such dangerous actions," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday that his country would never accept a cease-fire agreement with Russia imposed from outside.

Zelenskyy also called on the international community to put pressure on Russia and deter it from attacks that would pose a threat to Ukrainian nuclear safety.

