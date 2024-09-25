All Sections
Russians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing two and injuring 15 civilians, 3 of them children – photos

Ukrainska Pravda, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 25 September 2024, 18:05
Russians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing two and injuring 15 civilians, 3 of them children – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 25 September. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Two people have been killed and at least 15 have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on the centre of the city of Kramatorsk.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; National Police of Ukraine on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office 

Details: Filashkin reports that the Russians struck the city centre.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 25 September
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The prosecutor's office clarified that at 15:40 on 25 September, the Russian army launched airstrikes, presumably with FAB-250 aerial bombs, on the central part of Kramatorsk. The Russians once again targeted civilian infrastructure.

Two civilians sustained fatal injuries as a result of the Russian attack on residential buildings. Another 15 citizens sustained injuries of varying severity. In particular, three minors were injured.

They were taken to a medical facility where they are being provided with qualified medical care. The final number of casualties is being clarified, prosecutors add.

Windows and doors were smashed and balconies were destroyed in apartment buildings. Shops and cars were also damaged.

Фото: Національна поліція
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 25 September
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Background: 

  • A 45-year-old woman was killed and 10 more people injured, including 2 children, in a Russian bombardment of the city of Kramatorsk and Shahove in Donetsk Oblast on 23 September.
  • Five civilians were injured, including a 16-year-old girl who is in a critical condition, as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Four Reuters journalists from Ukraine, the United States, Latvia, and Germany were injured as a result of Russian troops' attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk. A journalist from the United Kingdom is also presumably trapped under the rubble.

