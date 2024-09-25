Russians attempt to encircle Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, where about 100 civilians remain

The territories in grey are of unknown status; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState map

The situation has escalated in the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces are attempting to encircle the city and heavy fighting is ongoing. About 100 civilians who do not want to evacuate still remain in their homes.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The situation around Vuhledar has escalated significantly. The Russians are attempting to encircle the city, which had become a real fortress for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Big tank battles are ongoing there, the enemy is trying to break through Ukrainian defences, but now the Russians have shifted to attempting to encircle the city."

Details: Filashkin reported that the Russians are continuing their offensive despite the destruction of a large quantity of their equipment.

He noted that Ukrainian defenders are repelling attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to enter the city.

Commenting on the situation concerning the civilian population, Filashkin said there are still about 100 civilians in Vuhledar.

Quote: "About a hundred people who don’t want to evacuate remain in the city. It’s very difficult to deliver humanitarian aid, as the enemy launches attacks on all accessible routes. The Russians use all kinds of armament: tanks, artillery, drones."

Background:

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have confirmed reports by Russian and Ukrainian sources that Russian forces broke through to the east of Vuhledar over the period from 23 to 24 September.

Russian forces are also attempting to advance on the northeastern flank of Vuhledar through Vodiane and on the southwestern flank through Prechystivka, likely in an attempt to encircle the Ukrainian group in Vuhledar and force it to retreat.

