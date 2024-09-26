Zelenskyy thanks United States for US$7.9 billion in defence assistance

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the United States for providing Ukraine with US$7.9 billion in defence support while also implementing sanctions on Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the United States for finding a way to allocate the balance of security assistance to Ukraine.

Quote: "I am grateful to US President Joseph Biden, US Congress and both of its parties, Republicans and Democrats, as well as the entire American people for today’s announcement of major US defence assistance for Ukraine totalling US$7.9 billion and sanctions against Russia."

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will use this help in the most effective and transparent manner to achieve the major common goal: Ukraine's victory, a just and durable peace, and Transatlantic security.

Background:

US President Joe Biden proposed a significant increase in security aid to Ukraine, promising roughly US$8 billion in weapons in the coming months, including Patriot and JSOW munitions.

Furthermore, the US said on 25 September that it would provide Ukraine with a new package of military support totalling US$375 million.

