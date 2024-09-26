Zelenskyy thanks United States for US$7.9 billion in defence assistance

All Sections
Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 26 September 2024, 14:55
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: his Twitter (X)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the United States for providing Ukraine with US$7.9 billion in defence support while also implementing sanctions on Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the United States for finding a way to allocate the balance of security assistance to Ukraine.

Quote: "I am grateful to US President Joseph Biden, US Congress and both of its parties, Republicans and Democrats, as well as the entire American people for today’s announcement of major US defence assistance for Ukraine totalling US$7.9 billion and sanctions against Russia."

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will use this help in the most effective and transparent manner to achieve the major common goal: Ukraine's victory, a just and durable peace, and Transatlantic security.

Background:

