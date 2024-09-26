All Sections
Putin knows he will be damned if he is first to use nuclear weapons – Polish President

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 26 September 2024, 17:58
Putin knows he will be damned if he is first to use nuclear weapons – Polish President
Polish President Andrzej Duda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his generals are well aware that the first to use nuclear weapons will be damned.

Source: Polish President Andrzej Duda, in an interview with TVN24, a Polish 24-hour commercial news channel, reports European Pravda

Details: Duda was commenting on the statement of Vladimir Putin, who on Wednesday evening again threatened to use nuclear weapons if there is any massive attack on Russia.

The Polish president believes that the Russian leader's statements were nothing new. 

Quote from Duda: "If we look at this in a cold-blooded way and without panic, it should be clear: he is repeating what has been enshrined in Russian military doctrine for many years, that Russia reserves the right to use any assets, including, of course, the nuclear assets at its disposal, in case of a threat to Russia. On the other hand, Vladimir Putin also knows very well, as do his generals, that the first to use nuclear weapons is the one who is damned... They would never absolve themselves of this responsibility if they use nuclear weapons. Not even to the slightest extent. Never. The world would never forgive them."

Background: 

