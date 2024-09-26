UK to increase supply of AS90 self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine in coming weeks

All Sections
Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 September 2024, 19:13
Stock photo: Getty Images

The UK will deliver another batch of AS90 self-propelled artillery systems to the Ukrainian defence forces. A total of 10 of them have already been delivered to Ukraine, and six more will be delivered in the coming weeks.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the UK Defence Ministry

Details: It is reported that the government of Keir Starmer had previously planned to supply the Ukrainian army with 12 AS90 artillery pieces within 100 days of taking office. But now it plans to deliver 16 units.

"Artillery has played a vital role in providing cover for Ukrainian troops and destroying key Russian targets," the statement said.

For reference: The AS90 is a flexible, high-precision modern artillery system that provides armoured protection for its crew while enabling them to engage targets at long range. The system weighs 45 tonnes and is armed with a 155 mm cannon.

Background: 

