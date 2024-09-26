The UK will deliver another batch of AS90 self-propelled artillery systems to the Ukrainian defence forces. A total of 10 of them have already been delivered to Ukraine, and six more will be delivered in the coming weeks.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the UK Defence Ministry

Details: It is reported that the government of Keir Starmer had previously planned to supply the Ukrainian army with 12 AS90 artillery pieces within 100 days of taking office. But now it plans to deliver 16 units.

"Artillery has played a vital role in providing cover for Ukrainian troops and destroying key Russian targets," the statement said.

For reference: The AS90 is a flexible, high-precision modern artillery system that provides armoured protection for its crew while enabling them to engage targets at long range. The system weighs 45 tonnes and is armed with a 155 mm cannon.

Background:

Earlier, several groups of Ukrainian artillerymen were trained on the AS90 in the UK.

The AS90 training took place in a specialised facility under the control of the Royal School of Artillery.

