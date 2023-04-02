Second group of Ukrainian artillery crews completes training on AS-90 self-propelled howitzers in UK

Another group of Ukrainian artillery crews, who mastered the 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled howitzers, has completed training in the UK.

Source: UK Defence Ministry on Twitter

Details: The UK Defence Ministry posted a video of the training of Ukrainian artillery crews with self-propelled howitzers.

Quote: "The programme is part of the UK’s enduring commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia."

The AS-90 is a flexible, highly accurate, modern artillery system that provides armoured protection to its crew while allowing it to engage targets at long range.

Background:

Training with the AS-90 takes place at a specialised facility under the control of the Royal School of Artillery and is being carried out by 1,000 officers and soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Artillery.

On 15 January, the UK confirmed plans to send a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and about 30 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

A group of Ukrainian military personnel arrived in the United Kingdom for training with AS-90 self-propelled howitzers in early February.

