Second group of Ukrainian artillery crews completes training on AS-90 self-propelled howitzers in UK
Another group of Ukrainian artillery crews, who mastered the 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled howitzers, has completed training in the UK.
Source: UK Defence Ministry on Twitter
Details: The UK Defence Ministry posted a video of the training of Ukrainian artillery crews with self-propelled howitzers.
Quote: "The programme is part of the UK’s enduring commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia."
The AS-90 is a flexible, highly accurate, modern artillery system that provides armoured protection to its crew while allowing it to engage targets at long range.
Background:
- Training with the AS-90 takes place at a specialised facility under the control of the Royal School of Artillery and is being carried out by 1,000 officers and soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Artillery.
- On 15 January, the UK confirmed plans to send a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and about 30 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.
- A group of Ukrainian military personnel arrived in the United Kingdom for training with AS-90 self-propelled howitzers in early February.
