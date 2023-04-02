All Sections
Second group of Ukrainian artillery crews completes training on AS-90 self-propelled howitzers in UK

European PravdaSunday, 2 April 2023, 15:59
Second group of Ukrainian artillery crews completes training on AS-90 self-propelled howitzers in UK

Another group of Ukrainian artillery crews, who mastered the 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled howitzers, has completed training in the UK.

Source: UK Defence Ministry on Twitter 

Details: The UK Defence Ministry posted a video of the training of Ukrainian artillery crews with self-propelled howitzers.

Quote: "The programme is part of the UK’s enduring commitment to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia."

The AS-90 is a flexible, highly accurate, modern artillery system that provides armoured protection to its crew while allowing it to engage targets at long range.

Background

  • Training with the AS-90 takes place at a specialised facility under the control of the Royal School of Artillery and is being carried out by 1,000 officers and soldiers of the Royal Regiment of Artillery.
  • On 15 January, the UK confirmed plans to send a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and about 30 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. 
  • A group of Ukrainian military personnel arrived in the United Kingdom for training with AS-90 self-propelled howitzers in early February.

