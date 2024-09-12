All Sections
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 September 2024, 20:00
Antony Blinken. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that America stands with Poland when it comes to violations of its airspace by Russian targets.

Source: Blinken during a meeting with Radosław Sikorski, Polish Foreign Minister, as quoted by tvn24, reports European Pravda

Details: Journalists asked Blinken whether the Polish authorities had asked the US about the possibility of shooting down Russian objects flying from Russia.

He replied that regarding airspace violations, "We stand by Polandʼs right to defend itself."

Blinken recalled: "We have ironclad commitment to NATO, to Article 5". 

Quote from Antony Blinken: "President Biden when he was here in Poland said that the United States is committed to defend every square inch of NATO territory."

In turn, Sikorski said that the issue of Russian missiles violating NATO territory "will not go away", and very often, it is about airborne assets over which Moscow is losing control. 

Quote from Radosław Sikorski: "We’ve just had a drone land in Latvia; we had incidents with Romania; and there are reports of Belarusians shooting down drones before they cross into NATO."

Background: 

