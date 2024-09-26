Czech Foreign Minister explains how to interpret Putin's latest nuclear scaremongering
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský believes that Vladimir Putin has adjusted Russia's nuclear weapons doctrine to intimidate Ukraine's allies, and that these intimidations should not be accepted.
Source: Lipavský expressed this opinion on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda.
Details: The Czech minister said that intimidation of the democratic world with nuclear weapons is a cornerstone of Kremlin propaganda.
Quote: "Its goal is to deter support for Ukraine and enable Russian occupation. Adjusting Russia's doctrine to ease nuclear use is part of this intimidation," Lipavský said.
Threatening the democratic world with nuclear weapons has been a cornerstone of Kremlin propaganda. Its goal is to deter support for Ukraine and enable Russian occupation. Adjusting Russia's doctrine to ease nuclear use is part of this intimidation. Let’s not fall for it.— Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) September 26, 2024
He urged the public not to give in to the Kremlin's intimidation.
Background:
- On 25 September, Putin said that Russia would expand the conditions under which it is ready to use nuclear weapons.
- The EU said that Putin's new nuclear threats would not change the EU's position on continuing to support Ukraine.
- Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that Putin is only repeating what has been enshrined in Russian military doctrine for many years.
Support UP or become our patron!