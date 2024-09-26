Czech Foreign Minister explains how to interpret Putin's latest nuclear scaremongering

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský believes that Vladimir Putin has adjusted Russia's nuclear weapons doctrine to intimidate Ukraine's allies, and that these intimidations should not be accepted.

Source: Lipavský expressed this opinion on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The Czech minister said that intimidation of the democratic world with nuclear weapons is a cornerstone of Kremlin propaganda.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Its goal is to deter support for Ukraine and enable Russian occupation. Adjusting Russia's doctrine to ease nuclear use is part of this intimidation," Lipavský said.

Threatening the democratic world with nuclear weapons has been a cornerstone of Kremlin propaganda. Its goal is to deter support for Ukraine and enable Russian occupation. Adjusting Russia's doctrine to ease nuclear use is part of this intimidation. Let’s not fall for it. — Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) September 26, 2024

Advertisement:

He urged the public not to give in to the Kremlin's intimidation.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!