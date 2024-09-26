All Sections
Czech Foreign Minister explains how to interpret Putin's latest nuclear scaremongering

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 26 September 2024, 18:08
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský believes that Vladimir Putin has adjusted Russia's nuclear weapons doctrine to intimidate Ukraine's allies, and that these intimidations should not be accepted.

Source: Lipavský expressed this opinion on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The Czech minister said that intimidation of the democratic world with nuclear weapons is a cornerstone of Kremlin propaganda.

Quote: "Its goal is to deter support for Ukraine and enable Russian occupation. Adjusting Russia's doctrine to ease nuclear use is part of this intimidation," Lipavský said.

He urged the public not to give in to the Kremlin's intimidation.

Background:

CzechiaRussiaPutin
Czechia
Czech Foreign Minister disagrees with Czech President, saying only credible peace plan for Ukraine is Zelenskyy's
Czech president clarifies remarks about "exchanging Ukrainian territories for peace" in response to Kyiv's outrage
Ukraine responds to Czech president's suggestion that Ukrainian territories could be exchanged for peace
