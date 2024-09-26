Zelenskyy presents key points of Victory Plan to US senators – photos

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the US Senate delegation. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate and briefed them on the key points of the Victory Plan.

Details: Zelenskyy met with the Senate delegation led by Senate Democratic and Republican leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell.

In his discussion with the Senate members, Zelenskyy focused on the situation on the line of contact, the priority needs of Ukrainian soldiers, joint arms production, and key areas for further US support. Ukraine's priority is additional air defence systems and missiles.

A separate focus of the conversation was the strengthening of sanctions pressure on the aggressor state and the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets for the needs of Ukraine.

The president thanked both parties of the Senate, the Administration of the President and the entire American people for the important military, economic, energy and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

"We have many friends here in the US capital who have stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians in the fight for freedom and independence since the very first days of the full-scale invasion. I thank every member of the Senate for this support," Zelenskyy said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, US President Joe Biden's administration is concerned that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plan to win the war against Russia lacks a comprehensive strategy.

Meanwhile, amid Zelenskyy's visit to the US, Biden announced a sharp increase in security assistance for Ukraine, promising to allocate almost USD 8 billion for weapons in the coming months, including Patriot and JSOW aerial bombs.

Furthermore, the US said on Wednesday that it would provide Ukraine with a new package of military support totalling USD 375 million.

