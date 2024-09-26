Biden: Russia will not win this war, Ukraine will prevail

US President Joe Biden stated shortly before his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House that Russia will not win the war with Ukraine.

Source: Biden on CBS News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden mentioned that yesterday he met with Zelenskyy, who had previously shared with him his plan to win the war. This plan will be discussed at the meeting today, Biden said.

The US president had not assessed the plan but said he saw two elements in this regard.

"Right now, we have to strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefield. And that’s why today I am proud to announce a new US$2.4 billion package of security assistance… Second, we look ahead to help Ukraine succeed in the long term," Biden said.

He noted that Ukraine should be supported on its path to EU and NATO membership and continue reforms to counter corruption and strengthen democracy.

"We have to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient capabilities to defend itself against future Russian aggression, so I’m proud of the steps we’ve taken in our partnership on these fronts," Biden said, referring to the signing of security agreements with more than 20 countries.

"So with both these actions, we're making it clear we stand with Ukraine now and in the future, and we’ve got a lot to discuss. These two elements are critical to how this war ends. Let me be clear: Russia will not prevail in the war. Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail, and we’ll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said at the meeting with Zelenskyy.

Earlier, Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US Senate and briefed them on the key points of the Victory Plan.



