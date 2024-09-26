Pentagon announces details of US$2.4 billion support package for Ukraine
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 22:44
The US Department of Defense has announced an additional US$2.4 billion in support for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).
Source: European Pravda citing the Pentagon’s website
Details: This package will provide Ukraine with additional air defence equipment, unmanned aerial systems and air-to-ground munitions, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defence industrial base and meet its maintenance and support needs.
Advertisement:
The capabilities covered by the package include:
- Munitions and support for Ukrainian air defence systems;
- Air-to-ground munitions;
- Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and components to support Ukrainian production of UAS;
- Counter-UAS equipment; unmanned surface vessels;
- Secure communications equipment;
- Equipment and materiel to support Ukrainian munitions production;
- Spare parts, maintenance and sustainment support, and other ancillary equipment.
This is the 21st USAI package from the Biden administration.
Background:
Advertisement:
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.
- As Zelenskyy said before the meeting, they will discuss the details of the Victory Plan and coordinate further steps.
- At the meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, Biden said that Russia would not win the war with Ukraine.
Support UP or become our patron!