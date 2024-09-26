Pentagon announces details of US$2.4 billion support package for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has announced an additional US$2.4 billion in support for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Source: European Pravda citing the Pentagon’s website

Details: This package will provide Ukraine with additional air defence equipment, unmanned aerial systems and air-to-ground munitions, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defence industrial base and meet its maintenance and support needs.

The capabilities covered by the package include:

Munitions and support for Ukrainian air defence systems;

Air-to-ground munitions;

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and components to support Ukrainian production of UAS;

Counter-UAS equipment; unmanned surface vessels;

Secure communications equipment;

Equipment and materiel to support Ukrainian munitions production;

Spare parts, maintenance and sustainment support, and other ancillary equipment.

This is the 21st USAI package from the Biden administration.

Background:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.

As Zelenskyy said before the meeting, they will discuss the details of the Victory Plan and coordinate further steps.

At the meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, Biden said that Russia would not win the war with Ukraine.

