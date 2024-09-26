All Sections
Pentagon announces details of US$2.4 billion support package for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykThursday, 26 September 2024, 22:44
Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Defense has announced an additional US$2.4 billion in support for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Source: European Pravda citing the Pentagon’s website

Details: This package will provide Ukraine with additional air defence equipment, unmanned aerial systems and air-to-ground munitions, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defence industrial base and meet its maintenance and support needs.

The capabilities covered by the package include:

  • Munitions and support for Ukrainian air defence systems;
  • Air-to-ground munitions;
  • Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and components to support Ukrainian production of UAS;
  • Counter-UAS equipment; unmanned surface vessels;
  • Secure communications equipment;
  • Equipment and materiel to support Ukrainian munitions production;
  • Spare parts, maintenance and sustainment support, and other ancillary equipment.

This is the 21st USAI package from the Biden administration.

Background:

  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday.
  • As Zelenskyy said before the meeting, they will discuss the details of the Victory Plan and coordinate further steps.
  • At the meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, Biden said that Russia would not win the war with Ukraine.

USAaid for Ukraine
USA
