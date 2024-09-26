White House sees no political motives in Zelenskyy's visit to arms factory

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre has said that there was nothing out of the ordinary about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to an arms factory in Pennsylvania – a key state in the elections – and called on Republicans to drop their demand for an investigation into the alleged political nature of the visit.

Source: a press briefing by Karine Jean-Pierre, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The spokesperson noted at a briefing on Thursday that the Ukrainian side had requested to visit a plant employing American workers. She described it as a common request from Ukrainians during the war.

She also mentioned a similar visit that President Zelenskyy made to Utah two months ago.

"Just two months ago, President Zelenskyy travelled to Utah and held an event with the Republican governor. A very similar event. And Republican officials were there, and there wasn’t a single demand – not one single demand for investigation – when that occurred a couple months ago in Utah. So we would encourage the House Republicans to drop this," the White House spokesperson said.

Background:

Republicans in the US Congress have initiated an investigation into President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to a munitions factory in Pennsylvania.

They believe Zelenskyy was endorsing the Democrats ahead of the November elections and thus interfering in the elections.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the committee is seeking to determine whether the Biden-Harris administration was trying to use Zelenskyy to help Vice President Harris' presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, US House Speaker Mike Johnson released a letter to President Zelenskyy containing a categorical demand over the Ukrainian president's visit to the Pennsylvania plant.

