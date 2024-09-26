White House sees no political motives in Zelenskyy's visit to arms factory
White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre has said that there was nothing out of the ordinary about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to an arms factory in Pennsylvania – a key state in the elections – and called on Republicans to drop their demand for an investigation into the alleged political nature of the visit.
Source: a press briefing by Karine Jean-Pierre, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The spokesperson noted at a briefing on Thursday that the Ukrainian side had requested to visit a plant employing American workers. She described it as a common request from Ukrainians during the war.
She also mentioned a similar visit that President Zelenskyy made to Utah two months ago.
"Just two months ago, President Zelenskyy travelled to Utah and held an event with the Republican governor. A very similar event. And Republican officials were there, and there wasn’t a single demand – not one single demand for investigation – when that occurred a couple months ago in Utah. So we would encourage the House Republicans to drop this," the White House spokesperson said.
Background:
- Republicans in the US Congress have initiated an investigation into President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to a munitions factory in Pennsylvania.
- They believe Zelenskyy was endorsing the Democrats ahead of the November elections and thus interfering in the elections.
- House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the committee is seeking to determine whether the Biden-Harris administration was trying to use Zelenskyy to help Vice President Harris' presidential campaign.
- On Wednesday, US House Speaker Mike Johnson released a letter to President Zelenskyy containing a categorical demand over the Ukrainian president's visit to the Pennsylvania plant.
Support UP or become our patron!