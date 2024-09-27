Russian forces try to break through Ukrainian defence on two fronts: over 180 combat clashes in one day

A total of 187 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most intense situation being on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 78 Russian assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 27 September

Details: On the Kharkiv front, three clashes occurred near the settlements of Starytsia, Tykhe and Vovchansk.

There were 20 battles on the Kupiansk front. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka and Kolisnykivka.

Fifteen combat clashes took place on the Lyman front. The Russians attacked near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske.

On the Siversk front, there were four combat clashes. Ukrainian forces stopped all Russian attempts to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne.

There were 10 combat clashes on the Kramatorsk front. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Minkivka, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, there were 18 combat clashes, particularly near the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 Russian assaults near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka and Krasnyi Yar. The heaviest concentration of attacks was near Selydove and Marynivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces stopped 36 Russian attacks near the settlements of Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted five offensive actions near the settlements of Vodiane, Katerynivka and Bohoiavlenka.

There were three combat clashes on the Orikhiv front. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the village of Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians suffered defeats during two attacks on Ukrainian defence lines.

On the Huliaipole front, the operational situation has not changed significantly. On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using guided aerial bombs and attack drones, while also firing mortar and artillery on Ukrainian settlements.

Russian guided bombs are also attacking the territory of Kursk Oblast in Russia, where Ukrainian forces are continuing operations. According to the information available, the Russians launched 16 airstrikes over the past day, using 19 guided bombs.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting Russian forces along the entire line of contact.

