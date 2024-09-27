All Sections
Ukrainian forces shoot down 24 Russian attack drones out of 32, one Shahed UAV enters Romania

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 27 September 2024, 09:17
Twenty-four Shahed UAVs have been destroyed. Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian forces launched 32 Shahed loitering munitions, an Iskander ballistic missile and two Kh-22 cruise missiles on Ukraine on the night of 26-27 September. Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 24 of the Shaheds.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from occupied Crimea and two Kh-22 cruise missiles fired by Tu-22M3 bombers from the Black Sea. The Russians also launched 32 Shahed-type loitering munitions on Ukraine, with the launch area being the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian attack.

Ukrainian forces shot down 24 loitering munitions during the anti-aircraft operation. One UAV entered Romanian airspace, and three more Russian drones disappeared from radar, likely due to electronic warfare countermeasures by Ukrainian forces.

Air defence units were responding in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

All News
