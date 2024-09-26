Russians hit Odesa Oblast with missiles and drones, killing woman
One person was killed and houses and cars were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 25-26 September.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Kiper: "Overnight the enemy attacked Odesa Oblast with missiles and drones... A 62-year-old woman was killed in a missile attack on Odesa district."
Details: Kiper added that buildings and cars were damaged in the oblast. Some dry grass also caught fire, but the fire has already been extinguished.
Kiper noted that Ukrainian air defence worked extremely hard to shoot down all the targets, and most of them were destroyed.
The morning drone attack resulted in no casualties.
"No significant damage to infrastructure was recorded. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of yet another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa Oblast," Kiper concluded.
Background:
- On the evening of 25 September, Russian troops launched attack drones on Ukraine.
- Explosions were heard in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk. As a result of a Russian drone attack on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged and part of Ivano-Frankivsk was cut off from the power grid.
- Explosions were also heard in Kyiv throughout the night, and air defence systems were activated. It was reported that falling Russian Shahed drone debris caused a fire to break out on the ground floor of a residential building in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district. In addition, about 20 cars were damaged, and debris fell on the premises of a kindergarten. The authorities reported that about 10 UAVs were shot down over the capital.
- Another 13 Russian Shahed drones were shot down in the skies over Sumy Oblast.
- Russian forces also attacked an energy facility in Mykolaiv Oblast, leaving some households without power.
- The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians had fired 78 kamikaze drones and 6 missiles across Ukraine. Air defence destroyed 66 drones and 4 missiles.
Support UP or become our patron!