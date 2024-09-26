All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians hit Odesa Oblast with missiles and drones, killing woman

Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 September 2024, 09:33
Russians hit Odesa Oblast with missiles and drones, killing woman
Stock Photo from Telegram of Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person was killed and houses and cars were damaged as a result of a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 25-26 September.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kiper: "Overnight the enemy attacked Odesa Oblast with missiles and drones... A 62-year-old woman was killed in a missile attack on Odesa district."

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper added that buildings and cars were damaged in the oblast. Some dry grass also caught fire, but the fire has already been extinguished.

Kiper noted that Ukrainian air defence worked extremely hard to shoot down all the targets, and most of them were destroyed.

The morning drone attack resulted in no casualties.

Advertisement:

"No significant damage to infrastructure was recorded. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of yet another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa Oblast," Kiper concluded.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Odesa OblastShahed dronemissile strikecasualties
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Odesa Oblast
Russians strike Odesa Oblast, damaging 2 lorries
Russians attack Odesa Oblast, killing couple and injuring woman
Russians attack Odesa District for second night in row, causing destruction – photos
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: