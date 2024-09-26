All Sections
Russian attack on 26 September: Ukrainian forces destroy 66 out of 78 Shahed UAVs, one flies back to Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 September 2024, 09:08
A destroyed Russian Shahed UAV. Stock photo: Ukraine's National Guard

Russian forces launched 78 Shahed UAVs and 6 missiles on Ukraine on the night of 25-26 September 2024. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 66 of these UAVs and 4 of the missiles.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russians attacked Sumy Oblast with two missiles of an unspecified type from Belgorod Oblast and targeted Odesa Oblast with four Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles from the Black Sea. They also deployed 78 Shahed loitering munitions to attack Ukraine, with launch areas being in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel and Kursk, Russia.

Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian aerial attack.

Air defence units shot down four Kh-59/69 missiles and 66 loitering munitions. Eight Russian drones disappeared from radar across several Ukrainian oblasts (no information on casualties or damage was reported).

One Shahed flew back into Russia and another one still remains in Ukrainian airspace. Combat operations are underway.

Air defences were responding in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts.

Shahed droneair defenceUkraine's Air Force
