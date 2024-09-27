All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Belarusian leader joins Putin in "intimidating" West with nuclear weapons and mentions "red lines"

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 27 September 2024, 16:12
Belarusian leader joins Putin in intimidating West with nuclear weapons and mentions red lines
Putin and Lukashenko. Stock photo: Getty Images

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has followed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in threatening the West with nuclear weapons.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: BelTA reported that Lukashenko expressed his gratitude to Putin for stating that he would use weapons of mass destruction if Belarus were attacked.

Advertisement:

"As soon as they [NATO] attack us, we use nuclear weapons. Russia will defend us," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader also claimed that Russia would deploy its entire nuclear arsenal in the event of a potential Western response, adding that such a scenario would lead to "a world war".

He noted that Belarus's "red line" is the state border.

Advertisement:

"You step on it, we will respond immediately. We are preparing for this," he added.

Background:

  • On 25 September, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin made changes to Russia's nuclear deterrence doctrine.
  • In response, the EU stated that Putin's latest threats to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states are yet another indication of his irresponsible behaviour and will not change the EU's stance on continuing to support Ukraine.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted he is sceptical of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats, which come amid discussions about allowing Ukraine to launch long-range missiles deep into Russia.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is convinced that Ukraine’s allies should increase their support for Kyiv despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats, as he does nothing beyond talking.

Support UP or become our patron!

LukashenkoBelarusPutinRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Lukashenko
Belarusian leader claims he allegedly keeps in touch with Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast
Lukashenko claims to have made arrangement with Ukraine not to cover drones flying into Belarus
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: