The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine have released exclusive footage where they are preparing a bridgehead for the naval entry to the left bank of the Dnipro River near the village of Krynky in Kherson Oblast in 2023.

Source: press service of the SOF

Quote: "Everyone is familiar with the story of a heroic assault and holding a bridgehead in Krynky by the Defence Forces of Ukraine. It is time to hear the story of the role of the SOF in the battle for the left bank."

Details: The SOF released a 43-minute film Path to Krynky – the story of combat work of the SOF unit that cleared the path to the left bank of the Dnipro River for the naval infantry through islands and reed beds.

The details of a large-scale long-lasting operation, revealed by the operators of the unit, are filled with emotion and memories.

The troops crossed the river to get to the left bank, conducted reconnaissance and mine clearance of the territory, targeted the Russians and captured prisoners of war.

As shown in the film, the SOF managed to find out information about the front line of Russian defences, as well as the system of Russian observation posts and communication systems, from one of the Russian PoWs.

The SOF even approached the Russian rear, destroyed means of communication, cut logistic supply routes and destroyed 10 Russian ships.

Since the specificity of their work does not allow the special forces to capture or hold enemy territories, the soldiers applied a hit and run tactic.

Reportedly, the SOF conducted their combat work in that area for several months in 2023.

Background:

In October 2023, Ukrainian troops consolidated in Krynky. Since then, the occupation forces have been trying to drive Ukrainian forces out of the area almost every day, as regularly mentioned in the daily reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Last week, Ukrainska Pravda's sources in the marines reported that the Ukrainian military had withdrawn from Krynky in Kherson Oblast. Suspilne noted that this happened several weeks ago. The General Staff did not officially confirm this.

On 17 July, Slidstvo.info reported, with reference to the police, that 788 Ukrainian soldiers have gone missing during a defensive operation in the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast between October 2023 and the end of June 2024. The number of KIA soldiers who were taken out of the area and eventually buried is much smaller – 262 defenders during this period.

On 18 July, Lykhovii said on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the situation in Krynky was "not as critical as some media and bloggers interpret it".

Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Group of Forces, noted that the Ukrainian defence forces continue combat missions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including near the village of Krynky and on the islands in the area.

