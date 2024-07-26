Krynky almost completely destroyed, but Ukrainian defenders continue combat missions nearby

Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Group of Forces, has noted that the Ukrainian defence forces continue combat missions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including near the village of Krynky and on the islands in the area.

Source: Lykhovii in a comment to Krym.Realii

Quote: "The fact that the positions of the Ukrainian forces in the village of Krynky were destroyed to the ground as a result of intense, prolonged enemy attacks and airstrikes was also taken into account. The village itself was almost completely destroyed. There is no possibility to hold the defence there, no possibility to cling to any fortifications, and therefore Ukrainian defenders are now on other designated positions and footholds, as well as on the left bank of the Dnipro River."

Details: Lykhovii said that in the entire operational area of the Tavriia Operational Group of Forces, the Prydniprovske front is "the hottest, but relatively speaking, there are enemy assaults there every day".

Quote: "There are relatively more of them [assaults – ed.] compared to other sections of our line of contact in our operational area, but these figures are measured in numbers of about three or four per day, sometimes two. Sometimes there can be about a dozen... This is a little less intense than it was before, and the Russians' attempts to advance to these footholds continue, but they remain unsuccessful."

Background:

In October 2023, Ukrainian troops consolidated in Krynky. Since then, the occupation forces have been trying to drive Ukrainian forces out of the area almost every day, as regularly mentioned in the daily reports of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Last week, Ukrainska Pravda's sources in the marines reported that the Ukrainian military had withdrawn from Krynky in Kherson Oblast. Suspilne noted that this happened several weeks ago. The General Staff did not officially confirm this.

On 17 July, Slidstvo.info reported, with reference to the police, that 788 Ukrainian soldiers went missing during a defensive operation in the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast between October 2023 and the end of June 2024. The number of soldiers KIA who were taken out of the area and eventually buried is much smaller – 262 defenders during this period.

On 18 July, Lykhovii said on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the situation in Krynky was "not as critical as some media and bloggers interpret it."

At the same time, Lykhovii confirmed that most of the main positions of Ukrainian troops in the village were destroyed as a result of intense combined and prolonged Russian fire. The village itself has turned into a pile of stones, completely destroyed by Russian attacks. It is no longer a settlement but a place where it is virtually impossible to hold defence. However, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions and footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

