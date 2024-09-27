Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting lasted 1 hour

This Friday’s meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in New York lasted an hour.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Ukrainian delegation; European Pravda

Details: In particular, a representative of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States said the meeting had already ended and lasted one hour in total.

Background:

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at Trump Tower in New York follows a day of heightened tensions, during which Trump supporters accused the Ukrainian president of "interfering in the election" by criticising Trump's peace plan to support Biden. Additionally, House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to meet with Zelenskyy.

Right before the meeting, Donald Trump praised the way Volodymyr Zelenskyy acted during the attempt to impeach Trump in 2019 and said they had a "great relationship".

He immediately noted the same about his relationship with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and reiterated his confidence that he could quickly stop the war if elected president.

Before speaking with Trump, Zelenskyy explained that he deemed it essential to meet with both US presidential candidates, as either could emerge victorious.

