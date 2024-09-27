All Sections
Trump claims war in Ukraine will escalate into WWIII if Harris wins US elections

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykFriday, 27 September 2024, 21:15
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stated that if he loses the election, the war in Ukraine will escalate into the third World War.

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Trump said he had a "great meeting" with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and that if he was elected president, the war between Russia and Ukraine would "end quickly".

Quote: "If not, that war will never end, and will phase into WORLD WAR III. Comrade Harris will NEVER BE ABLE TO END THE WAR, and hasn’t. Nothing will change except THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION WILL ONLY GET WORSE!" Donald Trump wrote (original spelling preserved).

Trump stated that he supports a "fair" peace for Ukraine, but did not say which solution to end the war between Russia and Ukraine would be regarded as such.

Right before the meeting, Donald Trump praised the way Volodymyr Zelenskyy acted during the attempt to impeach Trump in 2019 and said they had a "great relationship".

He immediately noted the same about his relationship with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and reiterated his confidence that he could quickly stop the war if elected president.

