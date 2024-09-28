All Sections
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones on approaches to Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 06:26
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defence responded to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 27-28 September.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Enemy UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the airborne assets."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast at around 02:00.

Updated: At 02:40, the all-clear was given in Kyiv. 

At 03:35, an air-raid warning was issued again.

At 04:46, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration again reported an air defence operation, and explosions were heard in Kyiv. 

At 04:54, Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defence was responding in the oblast, near Kyiv. 

The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 06:01.

Background: On the evening of 27 September, Russian attack drones entered Ukrainian airspace. An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts.

