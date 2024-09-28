Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian drones on approaches to Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine’s air defence responded to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 27-28 September.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "Enemy UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the airborne assets."
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast at around 02:00.
Updated: At 02:40, the all-clear was given in Kyiv.
At 03:35, an air-raid warning was issued again.
At 04:46, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration again reported an air defence operation, and explosions were heard in Kyiv.
At 04:54, Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed that air defence was responding in the oblast, near Kyiv.
The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 06:01.
Background: On the evening of 27 September, Russian attack drones entered Ukrainian airspace. An air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts.
Support UP or become our patron!