EU chief diplomat outraged by Trump's remarks on lack of EU aid to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 09:47
Josep Borrell. Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has responded to remarks made by Donald Trump, a US presidential candidate, regarding Europe’s insufficient involvement in supporting Ukraine. 

Source: Ukrinform and European Pravda with reference to Borrell’s press conference

Details: Borrell stated that the assistance provided by the EU to Ukraine since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale invasion is far from negligible. 

Quote: "I was listening the other day to one of the US candidates saying, ‘Oh Europeans are not doing their part’. Well, if I add up all we are doing for Ukraine – militarily, economically, financially, and humanitarian – it is more than what you [Americans]. In more than €130 billion."

More details: Borrell also pointed out that the military aid provided by EU countries totals €45 billion, which, while less than what the US contributes, is still a significant amount.

Additionally, he emphasised that politically, the EU has granted Ukraine candidate status and a prospect of membership, which would have been unthinkable before the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war. 

Borrell noted that the EU is currently providing significant assistance to Ukraine, having taken in nearly five million refugees.

Background: Recently, Trump reiterated the repeatedly debunked claim that the US has provided Ukraine with nearly US$300 billion, while Europe has contributed only a small fraction of that amount. He also accused President Joe Biden of not even attempting to address the situation.

