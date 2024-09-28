EU chief diplomat outraged by Trump's remarks on lack of EU aid to Ukraine

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has responded to remarks made by Donald Trump, a US presidential candidate, regarding Europe’s insufficient involvement in supporting Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform and European Pravda with reference to Borrell’s press conference

Details: Borrell stated that the assistance provided by the EU to Ukraine since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale invasion is far from negligible.

Quote: "I was listening the other day to one of the US candidates saying, ‘Oh Europeans are not doing their part’. Well, if I add up all we are doing for Ukraine – militarily, economically, financially, and humanitarian – it is more than what you [Americans]. In more than €130 billion."

More details: Borrell also pointed out that the military aid provided by EU countries totals €45 billion, which, while less than what the US contributes, is still a significant amount.

Additionally, he emphasised that politically, the EU has granted Ukraine candidate status and a prospect of membership, which would have been unthinkable before the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war.

Borrell noted that the EU is currently providing significant assistance to Ukraine, having taken in nearly five million refugees.

Background: Recently, Trump reiterated the repeatedly debunked claim that the US has provided Ukraine with nearly US$300 billion, while Europe has contributed only a small fraction of that amount. He also accused President Joe Biden of not even attempting to address the situation.

