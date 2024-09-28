Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"

Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The spokesman of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Serhii Nykyforov, said that during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States the American side showed "great interest" in the Victory Plan, despite media reports to the contrary.

Source: Nykyforov on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nykyforov said that during the reaction to Ukraine's Victory Plan, "authoritative Western media picked up various epithets, such as ‘accepted with coolness’, ‘accepted without enthusiasm’, ‘accepted sceptically’."

Quote: "This is not true. It [the Victory Plan – ed.] was received with great interest, it was received constructively, it was put to work."

Details: He added that US President Joe Biden has promised to return with "some decisions and answers" on the plan on 12 October, when the Ramstein contact group meets at the level of leaders.

"So, the beginning is encouraging," Nykyforov concluded.

Background:

Bloomberg reported that some Western officials were trying to lower expectations of the Victory Plan, saying they did not see it as a breakthrough.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration is concerned that Ukraine's Victory Plan for the war against Russia lacks a comprehensive strategy.

Media reports that the Victory Plan, which has not been publicly disclosed, includes an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment by the United States to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

