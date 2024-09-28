All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy: Death toll in Sumy hospital rises to 8 – photos

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 12:19
Zelenskyy: Death toll in Sumy hospital rises to 8 – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that eight people had been killed as a result of a Russian Shahed attack on a hospital in Sumy.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Eleven people were injured, and 113 patients were evacuated from the hospital. The search and rescue operation is underway. We are dealing with the aftermath and saving lives. We are doing our best to provide our people with the necessary assistance.

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Everyone in the world who talks about this war should pay attention to the targets Russia is hitting. They are fighting hospitals, civilian facilities and people's lives. Only force can force Russia to peace. Peace through force is the only right way."

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Background: The Russians attacked a hospital facility in Sumy twice, on the morning of 28 September.

Support UP or become our patron!

SumyZelenskyyattack
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Sumy
Russians hit hospital in Sumy twice, killing at least six people – photos
Explosions heard in Sumy Oblast
Russian FAB-500 bomb found near bridge in Sumy: road closed to traffic
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: