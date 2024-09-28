Zelenskyy: Death toll in Sumy hospital rises to 8 – photos

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that eight people had been killed as a result of a Russian Shahed attack on a hospital in Sumy.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Eleven people were injured, and 113 patients were evacuated from the hospital. The search and rescue operation is underway. We are dealing with the aftermath and saving lives. We are doing our best to provide our people with the necessary assistance.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Everyone in the world who talks about this war should pay attention to the targets Russia is hitting. They are fighting hospitals, civilian facilities and people's lives. Only force can force Russia to peace. Peace through force is the only right way."



Background: The Russians attacked a hospital facility in Sumy twice, on the morning of 28 September.

