41 people killed in Russian attack on Poltava – Zelenskyy

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 3 September 2024, 14:24
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reacted to the Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Poltava and reported that as of now 41 people are known to have been killed.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote by Zelenskyy: "I have heard early reports regarding the Russian attack on Poltava. According to the information we have now, [the Russians deployed – ed.] two ballistic missiles. An educational institution and a hospital nearby were struck. One of the buildings of the Institute of Communication was partially destroyed. The people ended up under the rubble. Many have been rescued. More than 180 people have been injured."

Details: There are also fatalities – as of now there is information about 41 people killed. Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to their families and friends.

The president ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of what had happened.

"All necessary services have been involved in the rescue operation. I am grateful to everyone who has been helping people and saving lives since the first few minutes after the strike," Zelenskyy said.

