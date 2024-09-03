Russians shot 3 Ukrainian PoWs in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war on the Toretsk front, and Donetsk Oblast’s Prosecutor's Office is investigating the information.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "On 3 September 2024, the Telegram channel published information regarding an alleged shooting of Ukrainian servicemen by Russian military personnel.

According to the report, three troops from one of Ukraine's Armed Forces’ brigades exited the house's basement with their hands raised when the enemy approached. The invaders ordered them to lay on the ground with their faces down and shot them in the back almost instantly.

The purposeful killing of prisoners of war violates the Geneva Conventions and is considered a serious international crime. Published data is still being confirmed."

Details: Law enforcers reported that they are conducting a number of investigative (search) actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

