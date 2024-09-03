All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians shot 3 Ukrainian PoWs in Donetsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 September 2024, 20:40
Russians shot 3 Ukrainian PoWs in Donetsk Oblast
Russian occupiers. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces shot three Ukrainian prisoners of war on the Toretsk front, and Donetsk Oblast’s Prosecutor's Office is investigating the information. 

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "On 3 September 2024, the Telegram channel published information regarding an alleged shooting of Ukrainian servicemen by Russian military personnel.

Advertisement:

According to the report, three troops from one of Ukraine's Armed Forces’ brigades exited the house's basement with their hands raised when the enemy approached. The invaders ordered them to lay on the ground with their faces down and shot them in the back almost instantly.

The purposeful killing of prisoners of war violates the Geneva Conventions and is considered a serious international crime. Published data is still being confirmed."

Details: Law enforcers reported that they are conducting a number of investigative (search) actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Prosecutor's Officewarprisoners
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Prosecutor's Office
US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister
Deputy Energy Minister detained in Kyiv for taking half-million-dollar bribe – video, photo
Russia attacks Kurakhove and Myrnohrad: 5 civilians wounded, including 11-year-old child
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: