All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack in Lviv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 4 September 2024, 04:55
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack in Lviv Oblast
An air defence system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian air defence responded to a Russian drone attack in Lviv Oblast on the night of 3-4 September, and explosions were heard in the city.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainska Pravda journalist

Quote: "Air defence responds to the attack in Lviv Oblast. Do not film it or post anything!"

Advertisement:

Update: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported that Russian Shahed attack UAVs were detected on the territory of Lviv.

Sadovyi wrote at 05:50 that Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were approaching Lviv. The air defence was responding to it as well.

Background: On the late evening of 3 September, the Russians launched Shahed attack drones across Sumy and Poltava oblasts. The drones reached Lviv Oblast at around 04:00.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

air defenceair-raid warningLviv Oblast
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
air defence
Explosions rock Kyiv and Sumy
Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv, air defence targets Russian attack drones in Kyiv Oblast
Romanian Parliament approves transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: