Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack in Lviv Oblast

Ukrainian air defence responded to a Russian drone attack in Lviv Oblast on the night of 3-4 September, and explosions were heard in the city.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukrainska Pravda journalist

Quote: "Air defence responds to the attack in Lviv Oblast. Do not film it or post anything!"

Advertisement:

Update: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported that Russian Shahed attack UAVs were detected on the territory of Lviv.

Sadovyi wrote at 05:50 that Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were approaching Lviv. The air defence was responding to it as well.

Background: On the late evening of 3 September, the Russians launched Shahed attack drones across Sumy and Poltava oblasts. The drones reached Lviv Oblast at around 04:00.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!