Russian attack on Lviv: at least 7 architectural monuments damaged – photos

Monuments marked with the UNESCO Blue Shield have been damaged in the morning Russian attack in Lviv. Photo: Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi

At least seven local architectural monuments have been damaged in the Russian missile attack on Lviv on the morning of 4 September.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: "All the buildings are located in the historic area and the UNESCO buffer zone. They are listed in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine," said Kozytskyi.

He also mentioned that a commission made up of representatives from city and regional cultural heritage protection authorities will begin working at the sites. The experts will prepare inspection reports once the emergency services have authorised access.

In particular, these are buildings on Konovaltsia and Kokorudza streets. The photos previously posted by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi and the Lviv Oblast State Emergency Service show that some of these monuments are protected by the UNESCO Blue Shield.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Culture, the press service for Lviv City Council confirmed that experts are currently working at the scene. Further details about the damaged architectural monuments will be released later.

Photo: Maksym Kozytskyi

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One of the buildings damaged in the Russian attack is the Lviv Oblast Centre for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation on Konovaltsia Street. The centre is also a local architectural monument. It is located in the villa of Józefa Franz, a Lviv businesswoman. Official data indicate that it was built in 1893, so it is now over 130 years old.

The Russian missile strike on Lviv

The Russians commenced a large-scale attack on Ukraine, in particular the city of Lviv, on the night of 3-4 September. As of 10:30, 7 people, including 3 children, are known to have been killed and 38 more injured.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry added that the search and rescue operation continues.

"There are five children among the injured. The latest information is that one 15-year-old child is in a moderate condition, and four suffered minor injuries," Kozytskyi stated.

Ihor Zinkevych, a member of Lviv City Council, reported that "11 patients are in a critical condition in Lviv hospitals".

He added that over 50 buildings in the city centre had been damaged. People will be required to move out of six buildings. Two medical facilities, two schools and an arts centre have also been damaged.

