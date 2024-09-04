All Sections
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava rises to 52 as emergency workers find body

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 4 September 2024, 09:27
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava rises to 52 as emergency workers find body
A firefighter extinguishing a fire. Stock photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Emergency workers retrieved the body of another person killed in a Russian attack on an educational institution in the city of Poltava on 3 September, bringing the death toll to 52, with 271 more people injured.

Source: Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We have been working all night, emergency workers have been involved, and shift work has been organised. At the moment, the death toll is 52. A body was found around 02:00. And 271 more people have been injured. The response efforts continue."

Details: Khorunzhyi noted that over 200 emergency workers and over 50 appliances, including heavy engineering equipment, are working at the scene.

Dog handlers are also involved and are working inside the building.

Background:

  • On 3 September, Russia struck an educational facility in the city of Poltava: early reports said that over 40 people were killed and almost 200 injured. There are people trapped under the rubble.
  • In his evening address on 3 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the number of casualties in the Russian attack on an educational institution in Poltava had risen to 271 and the death toll to 51.
  • Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava begins in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.
  • Ukraine's Ground Forces are investigating the attack on one of Poltava's military educational institutions.

