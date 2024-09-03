All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 September 2024, 21:50
Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The number of people injured in a Russian attack on an educational institution in Poltava, central Ukraine, has risen to 271, and the death toll stands at 51.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "Rescue efforts are still underway – the rubble is being cleared. All services are involved. As of now, the number of injured is 271 people. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. I am grateful to all the rescue workers, doctors, medical nurses and all the Poltava residents who have joined in to help, donated blood, and who provide support.

Advertisement:

We know that there are people under the rubble of the destroyed building. Everything is being done to save as many lives as possible. According to current information available, this Russian strike killed 51 people."

Background:

  • On 3 September, Russia struck an educational facility in the city of Poltava: early reports said that over 40 people were killed and almost 200 injured. There are people under the rubble.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reacted to the Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Poltava and reported that as of that time l, 41 civilians were known to have been killed.
  • Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava will begin in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.
  • Ukraine’s Ground Forces are investigating the strike on one of the military educational institutions in Poltava, where missiles of the Russian army hit on 3 September.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikePoltavacasualties
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
missile strike
Ukraine's Ground Forces to investigate Russian attack on Poltava
Death toll rises to 51 following Russian strike on Poltava, 219 people injured
15 more people may remain under rubble in Poltava after Russian strike
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: