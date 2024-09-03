Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

The number of people injured in a Russian attack on an educational institution in Poltava, central Ukraine, has risen to 271, and the death toll stands at 51.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "Rescue efforts are still underway – the rubble is being cleared. All services are involved. As of now, the number of injured is 271 people. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. I am grateful to all the rescue workers, doctors, medical nurses and all the Poltava residents who have joined in to help, donated blood, and who provide support.

We know that there are people under the rubble of the destroyed building. Everything is being done to save as many lives as possible. According to current information available, this Russian strike killed 51 people."

Background:

On 3 September, Russia struck an educational facility in the city of Poltava: early reports said that over 40 people were killed and almost 200 injured. There are people under the rubble.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reacted to the Russian ballistic missile strike on the city of Poltava and reported that as of that time l, 41 civilians were known to have been killed.

Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava will begin in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.

Ukraine’s Ground Forces are investigating the strike on one of the military educational institutions in Poltava, where missiles of the Russian army hit on 3 September.

