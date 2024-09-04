Death toll from Russian strike on Poltava rises to 53, more people being searched for under rubble

Emergency workers are continuing to clear the rubble after the 3 September Russian strike on the city of Poltava, where 13 people may be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Svitlana Rybalko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Poltava Oblast, in a comment to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote: "Up to 13 people may be trapped under the rubble of a six-storey educational building. So far, 800 tonnes of debris have been removed from the site of the attack."

Details: Rybalko noted that the death toll from the Russian strike on Poltava has risen to 52. She added that 22 bodies had been retrieved from under the rubble. In addition, 271 more people have been injured.

Background:

On 3 September, Russian forces attacked an educational institution in the city of Poltava. On the evening of 3 September, reports indicated that 51 people had been killed and 271 injured.

Three days of mourning for the people killed in the Russian strike on the Institute of Communication in the city of Poltava begins in Poltava Oblast on 4 September.



Ukraine's Ground Forces are investigating the attack on one of Poltava's military educational institutions.

